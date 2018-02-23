 Shama Sikander to play double role in web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn | tv | Hindustan Times
Shama Sikander to play double role in web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn

The series will have her play the role of a 56-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman as well.

tv Updated: Feb 23, 2018 17:38 IST
Shama Sikander returned to acting with web series Maaya.
Actor Shama Sikander is set to play a double role in the web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn.

The series, which will be produced by Shama’s own production house Shama Sikander, will have her play the role of a 56-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman as well, read a statement.

“I’m extremely excited to play a 56-year-old woman. I have never done it before so as an actor, it is challenging. I am super-excited. Rest you have to wait and watch,” said Shama, who had played the protagonist in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya.

The web series is set to release next month.

