Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla pair up for romantic dance number, fans can’t get over her expressions. Watch

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:55 IST

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla continue to make appearances in songs, shows and at events. Days after releasing their first song Bhula Dunga, the two will now be seen performing to a romantic number on Mirchi Top 20, to be aired on Colors.

A video of the two dancing to the song, Maahi Ve from 2019 film Kesari has been shared by the channel. The two can be seen inside a cage, to symbolise their stay in the Bigg Boss house. While Shehnaaz is in a black anarkali with a mangtika adorning her face, Sidharth is in a white tee and dark denims paired with a shrug.

Many of their fans couldn’t ignore Shehnaaz’s expressions in the video. A fan wrote, “Shehnaaz expressions are lit Fire.” Anothe wrote, “ShehnaazGill acting expressions r out of the world.”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had trended with the hashtag #SidNaaz during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Sidharth went on to lift the winner’s trophy, Shehnaaz was one of the top finalists. Soon after, she was a part of another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but failed to find a groom for herself on the show as she confessed being in love with Sidharth.

Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in an interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye? (By the way, love and relationships don’t survive that long these days?).”

Claiming that she would never want to lose his friendship, she said, “Attraction hai, pyaar bhi hai lekin agar udhar se aisa nahin mila, toh I don’t want to lose such a good friend like Sidharth (there is attraction, love is also there but if he doesn’t reciprocate the same feelings, I don’t want to lose him as a good friend). We can remain as friends forever, it is not necessary to get into a relationship.”

