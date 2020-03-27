Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets inside the kitchen, flaunts his cooking skills

tv

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 08:19 IST

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram to share with fans a video where he can be seen cooking. Amid the complete lockdown in wake of Covid 19 pandemic, all shootings of films as well as TV shows have been cancelled and everyone, including the stars, are inside their houses.

In the video he shared on Instagram stories, Sidharth is seen cooking, what looks like, a spicy dish with caulifower. The video opens with a close shot of the pan on stove as he prepares the spicy mixture. As the frame widens, getting us to see Sidharth; he adds some cauliflowers to the pan and mixes it all and then looks at the camera and winks.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan sweats in the gym with his dog in tow, fans say ‘Krish shaheb antidote banwado yaar is virus ka’

During his entire journey of three months inside the house of Bigg Boss, Sidharth never cooked. He even denied all duties of cooking assigned to him, insisting he could help with chopping and stuff but not cook a meal. However, towards the end, he prepared some paranthas for his close friend Shehnaaz Gill.

Talking about the current lockdown, Sidharth had said in an interview recently, “I have been at home with family. When locked in the Bigg Boss house we were locked up with strangers but this time around it’s with loved ones. It’s great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen (something she had always wanted me to do which I can now do, thanks to Bigg Boss) and catching up on shows together.”

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz came up with a music video titled Bhula Dunga and it was quite a hit with fans. Talking about the response of the audience, Sidharth had said, “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more