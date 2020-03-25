Sidharth Shukla on coronavirus lockdown: ‘In Bigg Boss 13, we were locked up with strangers but now it’s with loved ones’

tv

Updated: Mar 25, 2020

With the entire nation in lockdown mode to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sidharth Shukla has some advice for his fans. “I would like to tell them to spend time with your family, don’t skip your workouts and make the most of being indoors and safe,” he told The Times Of India in an interview.

Sidharth is no stranger to being confined to a house with no access to the outside world. He recently participated in Bigg Boss 13 and ended up winning the popular reality show. “I have been at home with family. When locked in the Bigg Boss house we were locked up with strangers but this time around it’s with loved ones. It’s great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen (something she had always wanted me to do which I can now do, thanks to Bigg Boss) and catching up on shows together,” he shared.

Sidharth featured in the music video of Darshan Rawal’s new song Bhula Dunga along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song, which released on Monday (March 24) is currently the #1 trending video on YouTube in India, with more than 17 million views in just a day.

During Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth made headlines for his closeness with Shehnaaz. Fans rooted for them and even gave them a nickname - SidNaaz.

When Bigg Boss 13 ended, Sidharth went on to say that Shehnaaz is just a close friend and that he did not have romantic feelings for her. However, Shehnaaz, who went on to feature in a swayamvar-style reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13, has said that she is in love with Sidharth, despite the fact that he does not reciprocate her feelings.

