e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sidharth Shukla on coronavirus lockdown: ‘In Bigg Boss 13, we were locked up with strangers but now it’s with loved ones’

Sidharth Shukla on coronavirus lockdown: ‘In Bigg Boss 13, we were locked up with strangers but now it’s with loved ones’

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is spending quality time with his family during the coronavirus lockdown.

tv Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla is currently in self-isolation at home.
Sidharth Shukla is currently in self-isolation at home.
         

With the entire nation in lockdown mode to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sidharth Shukla has some advice for his fans. “I would like to tell them to spend time with your family, don’t skip your workouts and make the most of being indoors and safe,” he told The Times Of India in an interview.

Sidharth is no stranger to being confined to a house with no access to the outside world. He recently participated in Bigg Boss 13 and ended up winning the popular reality show. “I have been at home with family. When locked in the Bigg Boss house we were locked up with strangers but this time around it’s with loved ones. It’s great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen (something she had always wanted me to do which I can now do, thanks to Bigg Boss) and catching up on shows together,” he shared.

Also see: Nora Fatehi dances to Dilbar Dilbar with a little girl and fans can’t decide who did it better, watch throwback video

Sidharth featured in the music video of Darshan Rawal’s new song Bhula Dunga along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song, which released on Monday (March 24) is currently the #1 trending video on YouTube in India, with more than 17 million views in just a day.

During Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth made headlines for his closeness with Shehnaaz. Fans rooted for them and even gave them a nickname - SidNaaz.

When Bigg Boss 13 ended, Sidharth went on to say that Shehnaaz is just a close friend and that he did not have romantic feelings for her. However, Shehnaaz, who went on to feature in a swayamvar-style reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13, has said that she is in love with Sidharth, despite the fact that he does not reciprocate her feelings.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news