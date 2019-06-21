Shilpa Shetty does the ‘most difficult, grandest performance’ of her career on Super Dancer finale

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently gave the “most difficult, grandest performance in 25 years” of her career when she was shooting for the finale episode of Super Dancer where she is a judge.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shilpa had a 15-minute-long dance performance where she combined classical and Bollywood styles of dancing. Shilpa told the tabloid, “We started with Indian, Bollywood and then Bharatnatyam, which I had learnt before joining films but this is the first time I was performing on the stage. It was unusual and different. Then, we progressed to Ghoomar, Muqabala and Aithey Aa. We had 64 dancers. I felt like I was performing at an awards function. We shot it like a big budget film.”

Also read: International Yoga Day 2019: Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty lead the way as Bollywood embraces yoga. See pics, video

Talking about Salman, who also came for the finale as a guest, Shilpa said, “The camaraderie and banter with him on sets is something else. That episode was a lot of fun.”

Talking about her Bollywood journey, Shilpa had recently said in a Facebook post, “I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it. I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment and ignored the next. I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films.”

“I did not feel people were accepting me as an actor. Maybe I wasn’t that good actor. Even after doing films like Phir Milenge and Dhadkan, I never got an award. I felt rejected and bad. “But I kept working hard. There was hunger in my belly... I feel if not for those rejections I wouldn’t have lasted so long,” Shilpa had said at an event in Delhi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 14:19 IST