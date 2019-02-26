Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak to make her TV debut opposite Shaheer Sheikh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke?

Television actor and Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari is again in spotlight, this time it is for her daughter Palak Tiwari. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Palak might make her television debut in a serial called Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which is a spin-off of another hit TV serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The serial stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. The report adds that the Palak’s role is a cameo and not a fully fleshed-out role.

Quoting a source, Pinkvilla said: “Makers of the show feel that Palak would be perfect for a pivotal role on the show. She was the first choice given her acting talent and fresh face in the television industry. Makers hope that her strong screen presence and her performance is well received by the audiences and they shower their love and appreciation on her for her character.”

The team is currently in Bhuj in Gujarat and is expected to go on air in mid-March, the report adds.

Meanwhile, Palak created quite a buzz online with a recent photo shoot.

She were in news sometime back too when her mother Shweta took to Instagram to make it clear that her daughter is not making her Bollywood debut anytime soon.

According to reports, Palak was expected to make her Bollywoood debut opposite Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safary in a film called Quickie. It was to be Darsheel’s first film as an adult too. However, her parents want her to complete her education first.

“For the past few months I was constantly bombarded with questions regarding Quickie, and Palak’s debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak’s 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak’s education is of paramount importance at this point in time,” Shweta had said.

