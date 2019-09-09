Shweta Tripathi on being saleable: ‘There will always be a name bigger than you and more saleable’

tv

Filmmakers more often than not want to cast a well-known actor in theirs films because of the conventional belief that having a star attached to a project guarantees success. So, what does this mean for other actors, who are great at their jobs but may not have the so called saleable face?

Actor Shweta Tripathi, who has films such as Masaan (2015) and Haraammkhor (2017) to her credit, has formulated an approach to deal with this sort of situations. “As an actor, I try to focus on doing justice to that role. When I did Masaan, I did not know it will go to the Cannes Film Festival and make India proud. I believe in karam karo fal ki apeksha mat karo.It’s difficult to follow that but you’ve to keep reminding yourself that your job is this. There will always be a name bigger than you and more saleable than you, and you will a bigger name than somebody else,” she says.

The 34-year-old says doesn’t sweat much about the “rat race” to be more saleable and also doesn’t try to conform to what people deem right and wrong. “If you let it affect you, you’ll be focusing on being more commercial, making appearances all the time.. there is a whole checklist. Every time you step out you need to be a certain way. I totally accept that you are a public figure and aisa nahi hai ki main pajamo mein har jagah jaati hoon. But I think I’m not going to give up on who I am to just be more saleable,” shares the actor, quick to add that, “I’m not being arrogant about it. People who want to work with me will do that irrespective of all this”.

And Shweta hopes that her work makes her more commercial. “I want to be commercial and saleable so that more people get to know of the projects that I do. Even if there is an indie film or a small film, it will help to get the eyeballs,” says the actor, who was last seen in Gone Kesh earlier this year.

She is currently shooting the second season of her web series, Mirzapur. In all her projects so far, the roles she has played have been drastically different from one another, and Shweta says she is fortunate that she has never been typecast in roles.

“After Masaan, I thought I’ll only be getting sweet padhi likhi ladki type of roles, but the work that I was getting was very drastic. That means people believed in my acting. Even recently, I auditioned for a character which is absolutely crazy. I don’t want to play the same roles again and again and forget that I don’t even want to wear similar clothes,” Shweta concludes.

