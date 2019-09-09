Chandrayan 2: PM Narendra Modi hails Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor for supporting ISRO scientists

bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Bollywood celebrities who stood by and lauded Indian Space Research Organisation’s efforts after the space agency’s Moon Mission Chandrayan 2 failed to make a soft landing on the Lunar surface.

Replying to filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who was touched to see the consolatory gesture of the PM who hugged and consoled the emotional ISRO chairman K Sivan after the communication was lost with Vikram Lander, Modi wrote, “Don’t we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists.”

Don't we often say India is a family? Warm words and support is what a family is all about. Indeed, we are proud of @isro and our scientists. https://t.co/Zc2LG9iPvm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Sonam Kapoor who shared the picture of Modi consoling Sivan and called the moment ‘heartening,’ to this the Prime Minister replied, ‘Hardwork and dedication has made @isro a pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights.”

Hardwork and dedication has made @isro a pioneer in space technology and the same passion will continue to ensure they scale newer heights. https://t.co/N5FqOpZv5X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

PM Modi also reverted on Anushka Sharma’s tweet, who appreciated the perseverance of the ISRO. “Indeed, we are proud of our scientists. @isro has inspired thousands of young minds to take up science and that is a victory on its own. @AnushkaSharma,” Modi tweeted.

Indeed, we are proud of our scientists. @isro has inspired thousands of young minds to take up science and that is a victory on its own. @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/WI21OJjncZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

He also replied to Shekhar Kapur, who also shared a picture of the prime minister giving Sivan a warm hug.

1.3 billion Indians are with @isro.



They make us proud with their resilience and spirit of exploration. https://t.co/9CGR0iXnhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

ISRO had lost communication with Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 moments before it was preparing to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the Moon.

In the wee hours of Saturday, ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

“Vikram lander’s descend was normal and as planned till 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication with Vikram lander was lost. Data is being analysed,” Sivan had said.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. After revolving around the Earth’s orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

