Chandrayaan 2: R Madhavan, Anupam Kher, Hina Khan praise ISRO, Kamal Haasan says ‘does not tantamount to failure’

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:51 IST

Bollywood and stars from south film industries came out in support of India’s Chandrayaan 2 mission and praised ISRO for their efforts. Early on Saturday, Chandrayaan 2’s lander Vikram lost communication with ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru after reaching just a little over 2 kms from moon’s surface.

Actor Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “‘Girte hain shahaswaar hi maidan-e-jung mein, woh tifl kya girey joh ghutnon ke bal chaley. Well done, ISRO, we are proud of you.”

गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!!

Well done @isro. We are proud of you.🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 6, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said there was no such a thing as failure in science. He wrote: “This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO.”

This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh, who is in San Francisco with wife Genelia, wrote: “Watching the #Chandrayaan2Landing in San Francisco -what a proud moment for us India - Jai Hind!!!! - Congratulations the entire team @isro & our Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.” He went to add: “We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind.”

We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 6, 2019

Actor Hina Khan also took to Instagram to post an emotional note: “Hoping to recommunicate with vikram lander... Fingers crossed. Buttt as honourable PM @narendramodi ji said we are proud of you @isro in to bring the vikram lander so so close to the south pole and being the first country in the world to attempt it... Super proud Jai Hind.”

Actor-turned-Member of Parliament Sunny Deol wrote: “Lost Communication but not hope. We are proud of you ISRO.. #Chandrayaan2.”

Lost Communication but not hope. We are proud of you ISRO..🙏 #Chandrayaan2 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 7, 2019

Actor Shruti Seth wrote: “As heartbreaking as this is, it is an incredible achievement amongst the many to follow @isro Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and @isro for this brilliant feat. Space is hard, brutally hard.”

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu wrote: “Proud of @isro... South polar region of moon is unexplored for all the risky reasons involved. India’s brave attempt not only will guide our future space programs, but also the other space powers. Experiment is the fundamental step of science. #Chandrayaan2.”

Proud of @isro ... South polar region of moon is unexplored for all the risky reasons involved. India's brave attempt not only will guide our future space programs, but also the other space powers. Experiment is the fundamental step of science. #Chandrayaan2 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 7, 2019

Actor Madhavan wrote: “More than 90% of the experiment is on the ORBITER which, gods grace , is safely in the Lunar orbit. That is still fully functional and therefore The mission still very successful.”

More than 90% of the experiment is on the ORBITER which, gods grace , is safely in the Lunar orbit. That is still fully functional and therefore The mission still very successful. #ISRO https://t.co/MoVrRUv2fL — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 6, 2019

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 11:49 IST