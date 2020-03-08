Sidharth Shukla gets featured on Humans of Bombay, talks about his mother: ‘My mom was our rock’

tv

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:44 IST

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla got featured on Humans of Bombay. For a special post on International Women’s Day, he talked about his mother and how she has always supported the family.

“People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life,” he told the popular Instagram page. “I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend,” he added.

“Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes,” he added. Sidharth’s mother was by his side when he lifted the Bigg Boss trophy recently.

Sidharth also talked about how his mother looked after the family when his father died. “When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids and fulfilled all our demands,” he said. He added that it was her who sent him to a modelling competition to make him more humble and teach him a lesson but he returned a winner.

The actor says that the toughest part of Bigg Boss was staying away from his mother. “So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her,” he said. “When I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time and to put on a pair of jeans,” he added.

Sidharth defeated model Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of the season 13 on February 15. He recently made his first public appearance post the show’s finale. Sidharth was invited to inaugrate a new ward at Brahma Kumaris GHRC hospital where he met a lot of his fans. He even took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his meeting with the patients at the hospital. In one of the videos, he can be seen interacting with an old lady and thanking her for her support.

