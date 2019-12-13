Simi Garewal on why she refused to feature in Ramya Krishnan’s J Jayalalithaa web series: ‘Have moral reasons to turn it down’

tv

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:28 IST

Actor Ramya Krishnan has been quietly making an impact with the first pictures and trailer of her web series Queen, reportedly based on the life of late actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. It has now come to light that veteran Bollywood actor and Simi Garewal’s famous tell-all interview with the leader will also feature in the web series. Simi, however, will not feature in it, despite being contacted and here’s why.

Speaking to Mid Day in an interview, Simi explained that she did not think it would morally correct on her part to recreate moments from her interview of the late leader, more so since that person was no more. She was quoted as saying, “The makers called my office a few times, but it seemed wrong to enact my interview with a person who is no longer [with us]. It was out of the question because it would look forced, and it would be lowering my standard. I have my moral reasons to turn it down. But it is, in no way, reflective of the quality of the show. I wish the makers success in retelling the story of one of the most indomitable women of our times.”

Watch the trailer of the web series, Queen:

Directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan were more than keen that Simi play herself in a recreation of the TV series which saw Jayalalithaa lower her guard in a rare candid moment. The late leader had spoken about her tempestuous relationship with MG Ramachandran, also a popular Tamil actor and later chief minister of the state, and pining for her mother’s attention as a child.

Speaking about it, Gautham Menon told Mid-Day, “We wanted the interviewer on the show to be able to connect with Shakthi and bring out the most candid aspects of her life. Who better than Simi Garewal to do so? Her ability to empathise with the guests made her the perfect fit. However, it didn’t work out. We eventually cast Lillete Dubey. She makes for a great talk show host.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks Sharmila Tagore to choose between Taimur, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. She had the most ‘grandma’ reply

Ramya Krishnan, who became a household name after her emphatic portrayal as Sivagami in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series, will be seen being interviewed by Lillete Dubey in the web series. Queen tells the story of Shakthi Sheshadri, a young girl who was a state topper, a superstar yet reluctant heroine and later the youngest chief minister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more