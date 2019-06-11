Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams would kiss on Game of Thrones sets to shock co-stars

On her latest appearance on Conan, actor Sophie Turner revealed some cheeky details about her famous friendship with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. Sophie said that the two would kiss each other on sets just to see how their co-stars and the crew would react to their antics.

Host Conan O’Brien asked her about their relationship on the show. “There were people who thought...you two were so close, they thought, Are you a couple?” Sophie replied, “Oh, we fully knew about it, we played into it....So on the set, we would do the scene and then we would try to, you know, just try to kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react. And it’s Game of Thrones, so incest is so normal that they were just like, ‘That’s fine.’”

Sophie even said recently that her friendship with Maisie deserves a movie of its own. “My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before,” People quoted her as saying to her Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain in a video.

“We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it’s kind of like you’re soul mates, but you’re friends and it’s like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive,” she continued.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner arrive for the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. ( REUTERS )

Sophie also said that she wants full creative control over the project. “As an actor, you can only have so much creative control. I want to be able to have full creative control and create my own vision and that’s something I’m quite passionate about.” However, the actor clarified that the duo hasn’t started on the project yet but prepping up for it.

The friendship dates back to almost a decade when the two met on the sets of Game of Thrones. Sophie, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joe Jonas, shared in an interview that her bridesmaid will be none other than Williams.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Sophie said. The Stark sisters even share a common tattoo on their arms. The show Game of Thrones ended with Sophie, aka Sansa, becoming the Queen in the North and Maisie, aka Arya, going heading west to find what lies beyond.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 12:45 IST