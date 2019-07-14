Sophie Turner’s bottle cap challenge is unlike any other you’ve seen. Watch here

Newly-married Sophie Turner has put an end to the viral #bottlecapchallenge in the most hilarious manner. The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actor shared a video of herself taking on the challenge -- but with her own twist -- on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Turner can be seen sitting on an aircraft with a mini wine bottle in front of her. The actor then raises her arms as if she's going to open the cap miraculously without using her hands, but instead she grabs the bottle and opens it normally. "Stop this, now," she said in the video while facing towards the camera.

Turner further expressed her point by writing "And that's the tea" over the clip. "I look terrible, but someone's gotta do it," she added.

The Dark Phoenix actor’s demand to end the trend comes after beauty mogul Kendall Jenner posted a clip of herself untwisting a bottle cap while riding a jet ski and wearing a tiny green bikini on Monday.

In the slow-motion video shared the model, Jenner can be seen approaching the bottle on the watercraft.

When she is within inches of the bottle, the model pivots the jet ski so that she is alongside the container and sticks out her leg and lightly taps the cap, which spins off. Jenner then rides away, flashing a smirk.

The beauty star was nominated to do the challenge by her friend Hailey Baldwin. On Sunday, Baldwin also accepted the challenge from her husband Justin Bieber. Like Jenner, Baldwin also used a vehicle for the task.

Since the challenge kicked off late last month, numerous celebrities have mastered the feat, including Mariah Carey -- who made hilarious use of her impressive pipes (and some special effects) -- as well as Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo. Indian stars who’ve undertaken the challenge include Akshay Kumar, Vidyut Jammwal, Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 12:57 IST