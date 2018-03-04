Sourabh Raaj Jain: I don’t get angry so often after marriage, life is more sorted now

It has been seven years since actor Sourabh Raaj Jain tied the knot with Ridhima, whom he met at a a dance institute and started dating no sooner in 2007. The actor credits his wife for his success and says that she has brought out the best in him.

“I think I don’t get angry so often after marriage. This is primarily because initially when I used to get angry over things, it would make Ridhima unhappy and I can’t see her not smiling,” says Sourabh, adding, “I think my life is much more sorted”.

Is there a secret to a happily married life? “There can be no tips as such. My suggestion to everyone would be to marry someone as long as you really want to get married and not for any other reason. If you agree to get hitched for some other reason and it doesn’t materialise, then it just turns into a sad story,” says Sourabh, who has been part of popular television shows such as Jai Shri Krishna, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, and Mahabharat.

Sourabh and Ridhima are proud parents of a twin girl and boy, who will turn one this year. “The feeling is yet to sink in. I have not got any time to spend with them yet. But even when I get a little time, I play with them, sit with them, sleep with them. I feel much more responsible for everything now but it’s the most beautiful responsibility,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more