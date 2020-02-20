Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown turns 16, pens emotional post: ‘I get frustrated by sexualization, unnecessary insults’

tv

Actor Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 on Wednesday and wrote an emotional post about insensitive media coverage and online bullying. Millie rose to fame with her role as Eleven in Netflix’s hit show, Stranger Things.

Taking to Instagram, Millie posted a video which began with a screenshots of tabloid headlines about her. “Millie Bobby Brown criticized for adult style,” read one, “When did Millie Bobby Brown go through the change? (Menopause),” read another. The headlines also mentioned how she quit Twitter due to cyberbullying and after being falsely projected as a homophobe. The headlines were followed by snippets of several paparazzi videos and her own home videos that also included her cutting a birthday cake.

In her message, Millie talked about turning 16 and how the last few years have not been easy for her. “Ya girls 16 :)16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” she wrote.

“There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she added. “But not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile ;) leggo 16,” she added.

Millie’s friends and colleagues from Stranger Things showered her with love and support. “Happy bday millie this year is gonna be your year. AGAIN. here’s to 16 years old,” wrote Noah Schnapp. Even Netflix’s official Instagram account wrote, “Happy birthday Millie!” Actor Octavia Spencer also showed her support. “You’re showing tremendous poise in this business that has such built in scrutiny! Enjoy every facet of being 16. Trust me it doesn’t stop even when you’re 35 like me. Ok I’m NOT 35. But hang in there sweetie,” she wrote.

Millie will soon be seen in the fourth season of Stranger Things. She was also seen in Godzilla: King of Monsters last year.

