Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde win fans over with new show Dhan Dhana Dhan. See videos

After teasing his fans with pictures of his new show on Twitter, Sunil Grover made his web debut with the comedy show, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan. The show was streamed during the IPL match on Saturday and Sunil as joined by Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde, and his former Comedy Nights with Kapil co-actors Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar. This is a comeback of sorts for both Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde. While Grover took a break post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain citing workplace harassment.

Fans of both Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde heaped praises on the show on Twitter. In the show, Sunil plays the role of professor LBW and Shilpa plays Googly Devi. She was seen dressed in a traditional Marathi sari complete with the nath. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Dont forget to watch the fun at 7:30PM Live on Jio app. Dhan Dhana Dhan.”

Here’s what fans think about Sunil Grover’s show

#JioDhanDhanaDhan shayri part played at 12 Am today was awesome #ShilpaShinde fans

Ladki beautiful kargai chul

Ladki beautiful kargai chul

Door PE likha tha push kargai pull 😂😂😂😂 — 💥AdiTyA❤DieHarD ShilpiaN❤💥 (@biggboss_critic) April 7, 2018

While Sunil’s act is being appreciated by fans, his former co-star, Kapil Sharma, is mired in yet another controversy after the comedian was recorded abusing an editor of an online publication on the phone and in a series of now-deleted tweets. The comedian initially claimed that his Twitter account was hacked, and later clarified that he was behind the outburst. He wrote, “It was my team who deleted my tweets.”

Kapil and the editor have since filed police complaints against each other.

