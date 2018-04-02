Sunil Grover wishes his ‘brother’ Kapil Sharma a happy birthday. Read his message here

Kapil Sharma’s former cohort Sunil Grover has wished him a happy birthday on Twitter. Kapil turned 37 on Monday. Sunil and the popular comedian have been involved in a public spat for over a year, after they clashed aboard a flight.

“Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes,” Sunil wrote. Kiku Sharda, another long-time colleague of Kapil’s, who returned to be a part of the latest iteration of his comedy show, Family Time with Kapil, also shared birthday wishes on Twitter. “By far the most talented person I know @KapilSharmaK9 Happy Birthday bhai. Stay healthy , stay blessed.”

Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2018

By far the most talented person I know @KapilSharmaK9 Happy Birthday bhai 🎂. Stay healthy , stay blessed🙏🏻 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 2, 2018

Kiku chose to stick with Kapil after his bust-up with Sunil in early 2017. Sunil has since gone on to distance himself from his former partner.

The most recent round of controversy arrived a few days before the premiere of Kapil’s show, when Sunil said on Twitter that he had not been approached for it. His exact words on Twitter were, “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon.”

Kapil replied, “Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough.”

Sunil ended the conversation by alluding to Kapil’s reported ongoing battle with alcoholism, and wishing him the best health.

Family Time with Kapil Sharma has aired three, poorly received episodes.

