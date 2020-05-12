e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sunil Lahri, Prem Sagar back DD’s dodgy claim that Ramayan set world record for most-watched TV episode ever

Sunil Lahri, Prem Sagar back DD’s dodgy claim that Ramayan set world record for most-watched TV episode ever

Doordarshan claimed that Ramayan created a world record on April 16, when 77 million (7.7 crore) viewers tuned in to watch an episode. The claim was later discredited.

tv Updated: May 12, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan.
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan.
         

The re-telecast of the 1987 mythological drama Ramayan, based on the epic of the same name, kept the viewers hooked during the lockdown. In a tweet, Doordarshan announced that the show created a ‘world record’ as 77 million viewers tuned in for the April 16 episode.

This dubious claim was followed by a Mint Lounge report which said that the finale of American comedy-drama M*A*S*H actually holds this record, with 106 million viewers. The report quoted the Chief Operating Officer of the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), Romil Ramgarhia, confirming that the figures cited by DD did not come from them.

HuffPost India reached out to Dipika Chikhila and Sunil Lahri, who played Sita and Lakshman respectively in Ramayan, as well as Prem Sagar (son of creator Ramanand Sagar, who also worked on the show), for comment.

 

While Dipika said that she was unaware of the news, Sunil and Prem were in denial. Prem claimed that the ratings were led by the ‘hand of God’ and said, “At a time when you’ve Netflix, Amazon, this is big. The idea is to bring it (the show) to this generation and teach them. To really bring them back into the fold of ideal living.”

Sunil credited ‘Netflix and Amazon’ for the record set by the finale of M*A*S*H in 1983, even though the streaming platforms came into existence more than two and a half decades later. “So in that sense Ramayana has created a bigger impact. It’s a world record in spite of so many options,” he said.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

The article says that Sunil and Prem ‘stuck to the claim that their show had created a world record’ even after being repeatedly told otherwise.

While the claim of Ramayan setting a world record is debatable, its re-telecast registered the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015, when the BARC started measuring the television audience, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In