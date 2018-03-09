Sunny Leone biopic in the pipeline: Zee5 announces web series, to be called Karenjit

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s fans can now watch a biopic on the star. If you ever wondered what her life in Canada was like before she became an adult star and why she changed her name from Karenjit to Sunny, all your questions will soon be answered in a web series.

T web series will be available on Zee5, a new platform from Zee TV Network.

Talking about the web-series, the actor posted- “Why did I move from Canada? Why did I pick “#Sunny” as my name? What was my life like? Find out more about the woman behind Sunny and my life from #KarenjitToSunny, in my biopic, coming soon to @ZEE5India #SunnyLeone #ZEE5Originals.” Further details on the series are awaited.

Confirming the news, ZEE5 tweeted- “The most searched celebrity in India will now be the most watched. Watch the journey of the woman behind @SunnyLeone in #KarenjitOnZEE5. Coming soon! #ZEE5Originals #KarenjitToSunny”

The most searched celebrity in India will now be the most watched. Watch the journey of the woman behind @SunnyLeone in #KarenjitOnZEE5. Coming soon! #ZEE5Originals #KarenjitToSunny https://t.co/kd7BGKkDaZ — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 6, 2018

Last week, Sunny took social media by surprise with the birth announcement of her twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber, through surrogacy.

