The Crown: First pics from season 4 show Emma Connor as Princess Diana, Olivia Colman returns as the Queen

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:39 IST

The first pictures of much-awaited Netflix series The Crown are out and they give us a glimpse at young Princess Diana ( Emma Corrin) as well as Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) who wishes to secures the appropriate wife for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) in the upcoming season.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown’s fourth season also features Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

Netflix has had three successful seasons with the show. The fourth season was described thus by the platform: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

Princess Anne played by Erin Doherty. ( Des Willie/Netflix )

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. ( Alex Bailey/Netflix )

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. ( Des Willie/Netflix )

Earlier this year in July, Netflix had announced that there will be a sixth and final season of The Crown.

Inspired by the award-winning play, The Audience, The Crown tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self. The series focuses on the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th Century.

The fourth season is set to premiere on November 15.

