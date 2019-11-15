e-paper
The Crown welcomes its new royals at season 3 launch. See pics from the premiere

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and other cast members of The Crown season 3 attended the launch on Wednesday in London. See pics here.

tv Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:11 IST

Reuters
Helena Bonham Carter, right, and Olivia Colman pose for photographers at the world premiere of The Crown season 3.
Helena Bonham Carter, right, and Olivia Colman pose for photographers at the world premiere of The Crown season 3.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
         

Television fans welcomed a new queen on Wednesday as Olivia Colman and other stars of royal drama The Crown turned out for the world premiere of the Netflix show’s third season. Colman, who won an Oscar earlier this year for playing a different royal in dark comedy The Favourite, portrays Queen Elizabeth in a retelling of the life of Britain’s reigning monarch. Colman replaces Claire Foy, who won a Golden Globe for the role as a younger version of Elizabeth.

The show’s third season, arriving on Netflix on Sunday, picks up the story in the mid-1960s going through to 1977, as heir to the throne Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) comes of age and Britain goes through a pop culture revolution led by The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Actor Olivia Colman poses for a selfie with a fan during the world premiere of the third season of The Crown.
Actor Olivia Colman poses for a selfie with a fan during the world premiere of the third season of The Crown. ( REUTERS )

Creator Peter Morgan has said the series, whose first two seasons cost about $130 million to make, is based on known facts and imagined private conversations. Helena Bonham Carter, who takes on Elizabeth’s younger sister Princess Margaret, said she was a joy to play.

Actor Tobias Menzies poses for a selfie with a fan during the world premiere.
Actor Tobias Menzies poses for a selfie with a fan during the world premiere. ( REUTERS )

“The hardest thing about playing Margaret or anybody of the family is that ultimately so many people feel they know her. And everyone has an opinion,” Bonham Carter told Reuters Television on the red carpet.

Actor Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet upon arrival.
Actor Gillian Anderson poses on the red carpet upon arrival. ( AFP )

“There were so many really close friends that were all too happy to talk about her and wanted to and really loved her and also wanted to show the side that was less known about her - that she was funny, that she was full of warmth and that she was very multicoloured,” the actor said.

Actors Helena Bonham Carter, from left, Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies pose for photographers.
Actors Helena Bonham Carter, from left, Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies pose for photographers. ( Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP )
British actor Josh O’Connor poses on the red carpet.
British actor Josh O’Connor poses on the red carpet. ( AFP )

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home

Erin Doherty, who plays second-born child Princess Anne, said that working on the series had made her more sympathetic to the royal family. “After doing this show, I feel like I understand them a lot more and I really, really value them and I have a lot of empathy for them,” Doherty said.

Asked whether he thought the royal family watched the show, Tobias Menzies, who plays the queen’s husband Prince Philip in middle age, said he doubted it. “It makes me a bit nervous imagining them watching it. I’d be amazed if they watch it, but maybe they do.... My money is that they probably don’t,” he said.

