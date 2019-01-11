The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonam Kapoor, dad Anil and Rajkummar Rao feature in Kapil’s funniest show yet

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has started the promotions of her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The entire team of the film including Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and director Shelly Chopra Dhar headed to comedian Kapil Sharma’s comedy show ,The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie and have some fun.

It seems the entire cast had a blast. The actor shared a group selfie along with Kapil and captioned it, “With the incredible team of #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga on the @kapilsharma show! Thanks so so much for having us.. it was the best show of yours I’ve been on yet... I’ve never laughed so hard!”

She also shared a separate picture with Rajkummar along with the caption, “Get set ready and go! Promotions for EKLKDTAL start with a bang! With my faaaav @rajkummar_rao!”

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga borrows its title from the popular song in Anil Kapoor’s film 1942: A Love Story. The story revolves around Sonam’s character, who is pressurised by her family to tie the knot, as she rejects one marriage proposal after another. In love with a girl, she confides her secret in Rajkummar’s character, who eventually falls in love with her.

The makers and the actor were praised for presenting same-sex love in the mainstream format. Sonam and Anil are also working together for the first time in the film.

The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show had producer Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and father Salim Khan as the guests. The show’s first episode featured the Simmba team including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:08 IST