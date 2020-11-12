The never ending tussle between TV, web and film content

tv

The debates around how the small screen as a medium is slowly losing its sheen and that content on TV needs to perk up vis-a-vis web and films that’s more on the experimental side, have been on for quite sometime now. In fact, many actors, including those who’ve been part of TV shows, have been vocal about regressive nature of content on the tube.

Though TV show makers and writers admit there’s always scope for improvement, they feel these negative narratives are going overboard.

Mahesh Pandey, writer of popular shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se and produced Vidya, Yeh Vaada Raha, says, “We look for motivational stories. When a family sits together there should be something for everyone. Those who’re working on OTT and films, and saying TV content is regressive must realise TV itna kharab hota to itne din survive nahi karta.”

Binaifer Kohli, producers of May I Come In Madam and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, shares that every time there’s a new idea they’re excited to take it to the viewers.

“If the concept doesn’t work, we work on the flaws. I might like biryani, but that doesn’t mean my guests will like it too. A similar thing happens with content. Somewhere we need to strike a balance. There’s no formula for success,” she explains.

In his two-decade-long career, Pandey has seen TV facing tough times, but it always comes out stronger.

“TV wasn’t this big till Ekta Kapoor changed the game. Today, one earns enough on TV. Also, subjects like women empowerment, child development, gender equality and more that TV explores and the values it spreads reach remotest of villages where OTT/theatres is yet to reach. So before passing judgement, try to know the medium better. I understand we do repeat hit formats to recover the cost. But that money helps us in experimenting. Aren’t concepts repeated in films, OTT? Look at how many biopics being made or shows like Sacred Games have released,” he elaborates.

Talking about doing market research before coming up with a new show, Shashi Mittal, producer of shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Shubharambh, insists that they believe in telling stories and not selling products.

“Our ideas come from heart and are evoked from the happenings in the society. We focus on narrative that goes beyond entertainment and teaches something, but doesn’t get preachy at any point. Web shows aur films bhi buri banti hai. Also, unlike web, we can’t show intimate scenes or use cuss words because TV is for family viewing,” he asserts.

Actor JD Majethia, who has also produced Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bhakharwadi, highlights that even during these pandemic times, TV shows have been doing decently well.

“As a production company, we strictly choose content that has shelf life. TV shows are consumed on phones and tablets too… We might not be earning like earlier times given the condition of the market and economy but the run has been decent. That’s because we’ve loyal viewers,” he says.

For most writers, the primary idea while penning stories, scenes and dialogues, is to make things meaningful.

“Yes, sometimes things do get overboard, that’s because medium demands it. We Indians are always high on emotion and TV is more people’s medium… It’s not easy to write something new, interesting and experiment at the same time on a daily basis,” says Abhijit Sinha, writer of Ballika Vadhu, Ishqbaaz, Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega.

Majethia sums up by saying, “TV, films and web will co-exist.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Pandey, adds, “You can’t just compare the reach of TV. I feel in the next few years TV is going to witness a major change. The process has already started.”

