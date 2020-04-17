The plight of daily wagers worries Shaheer Sheikh the most amid lockdown: What kind of a phase must they be going through?

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:54 IST

Actor Shaheer Sheikh enjoys a massive fan following, no two ways about it. And in this lockdown, naturally, he isn’t being able to shoot fresh episodes for his popular daily soap Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke. Or is he? We have got to know that the makers have planned the re-run of the show in such a way, that it still required the 36-year-old to shoot some scenes- from his house!

He tells us, “We all in the team are not really planning right now how to go about everything after the lockdown ends, so we shot a few bytes. The makers wanted to re-run, and it’s on air right now. I shot my scenes on my phone, and sent it to them. It has been telecast also, it will be for a few episodes.”

Sheikh had actually been requesting the show’s makers to stop the shoot even before the lockdown was announced, keeping in mind the mayhem that was spreading already then.

“We were getting news from all over the world, and then it came to India as well. I requested makers to not shoot, as atleast 150-200 people are there on each show set. You don’t know where the other person has been, and we all work together. I was preparing myself for something like this, I knew this would happen. Italy is facing it, China went through this,” he says.

More than himself, Sheikh is worried about the daily wage earners, who are most affected by this lockdown.

He voices his concern, “Nobody has experienced this before. It’s the first time something like this is happening, and our country is facing such a difficult time. People who earn on a daily basis, and can hardly make ends meet, what about them? What kind of phase must they be going through? That bothers me a lot. Apart from that, personally for me, I have always preferred to be at home and cook when not working. I have been doing everything myself till now too.”

