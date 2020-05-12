e-paper
Troll calls Karan Kundra a ‘lady’ online, actor says it is ‘the most powerful thing to be in this world’

Check out the curt and smart response that Karan Kundra gave after a troll called him ‘a lady’ online.

tv Updated: May 12, 2020 14:19 IST
TV actor Karan Kundra had the perfect response for a troll when he was labelled a “lady” recently online. Karan is often called the chocolate boy of the TV industry and was posing with co-stars Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor in the post.

Sharing a few pictures with the two actors, Karan wrote, “Due to heavy demand and some death threats me and @kkamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6pm oh and gujju @poojagor will be available in the comments #kitanimohabbathai.”

One user wrote, “3 ladies” and Karan had the apt response, “Ya bro, and I have no problem with you calling me that...in fact, I’ll be proud. The most powerful thing to be in this world is to be a lady. I am sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor also responded with the name of her show involving Karan. She also posted heart emojis along with it.

It was recently rumoured Karan and his VJ girlfriend Anusha Dandekar had called it quits. However, he refuted the rumours that they had begun living separately, after hitting a rough patch. He said in an interview, “I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now.” Karan added that he had returned from a shoot in Haryana and decided to stay alone given that he had travelled.

