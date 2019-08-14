‘TV actor wants to divorce my son,’ claims mother-in-law as he gets bail in sexual harassment, domestic violence case

tv

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:39 IST

The husband of a popular television actor who was accused of harassing her daughter from her first marriage was granted bail on Tuesday. According to a report in Times of India, he was granted bail by a magistrate court on a sum of Rs 15,000.

The actor and her daughter had filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East) on Sunday (August 11). According to the police, the victim’s mother approached them on Sunday afternoon. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the man under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, act or gesture to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67-A (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

However, the accused’s mother had denied all allegations against him, claiming that the actor actually wanted a divorce since all was not well in their marriage since two years. According to a report in Times of India, the actor’s mother-in-law said, “We want things to get better between my son and his wife. We want to do it for our grandchild as he is too young and I don’t want him to get mentally disturbed. He has been doing a lot for his kids and we don’t want to affect the kid’s psyche. He is too young. The truth will one day come out how much my son has sacrificed for both his kids.”

She added, “My son wanted to live with his wife (the actor) as their son was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them. He took care of his stepdaughter since she was a kid and her father (actor’s first husband) had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, he was there to take care of her daughter. From her school admission, attending parents meeting in school, to tying her school laces, he has done everything. They have conveniently forgotten everything and putting such false and dirty allegations against him just because they want to get rid of him. She wanted to divorce him.”

