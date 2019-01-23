TV actors Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj tie the knot. See first pics, videos from their wedding

TV actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj tied the knot in Jaipur on Tuesday. Pictures and videos from their wedding have been shared on social media.

The visuals from the ceremony show Sheena wearing a red lehenga, while Rohit, who hails from Rajasthan, can be seen wearing a beige sherwani and holding a sword.

Sheena and Rohit, who have been dating for four years, according to an India Today report, had shared images from their pre-wedding ceremonies earlier. “Haldi ....lo kar Dee zindagi tere naaam @rohitpurohit08,” Sheena had written alongside pictures from the haldi ceremony. “Happy faces. So much happiness all around ....#bridegoals ...Such a bliss to c everyone around me so happy and crazy. Their love has made my heart so warm,” she wrote alongside another set of pictures.

Sheena had previously said that the couple would not be going on a honeymoon, due to their hectic work schedule. “Both of us are busy with our work at the moment. While I am occupied with my TV shows, Rohit has got a few film offers We are not thinking of a holiday currently. However, Rohit has planned a road trip for me right after the wedding,” she said, according to BollywoodLife.com.

