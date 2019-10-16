TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee enjoy a sun-kissed vacation in Maldives. See pics

tv

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:12 IST

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are in Maldives on a holiday and have been posting pictures from the island nation. The crisp blue skies, the pristine waters of Indian Ocean and a bunch of beautiful resorts has made Maldives a favoured holiday destination for Bollywood and Indian television stars.

Sharing a video by the pool, where Gurmeet sits with his legs in the pool and Debina lies on her back in a bikini, she wrote: “To the Us who loves to travel.. to the tan which tells a story, to the body which talks hardworking.. You were wonderful #maldives @kandima_maldives thanku for such an amazing experience..@guruchoudhary.” The video, shot from above, elicited interesting comments. Ram Kapoor wrote: “U guys took drone? Wow!!”

Gurmeet posted a video with Debina inside a Jacuzzi, one that is out in the open, in the midst of the sea. Sharing it, he wrote: “Greatest to have a life where you renew yourself each moment .A JACUZZI under the sun in the open, Thanku @kandima_maldives for such an experience... bye till we meet again #maldives #justplay #drone @debinabon #gurmeetchoudhary #travel #gurmeetdebina.”

The real-life couple is set to appear in the short film, 11 years after their popular TV series Ramayana. Author-turned-filmmaker Ram Kamal will direct the film, titled Shubho Bijoya. The story revolves around a fashion photographer Shubho who turns blind while his supermodel wife Bijoya is diagnosed with cancer. The film is an emotional tale of their journey.

“This story is inspired by O Henry’s The Gift Of The Magi, which has been my favourite short story since my school days. But we have incorporated a real-life incident which brings in a completely different aspect to the story,” said Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

“I totally jumped at the idea, when Ram Kamal narrated me the story. I somehow feel connected to Kolkata, the people and food make the city so vibrant. I also feel that Kolkata is the city of literature. Hopefully, in the film Ram Kamal will create some Bengali magic,” said Gurmeet.

“We have been getting offers since Ramayan days, we have said no to films, web series and short films. We wanted to do a film that would excite us as an actor,” said Debina.

(With IANS inputs)

