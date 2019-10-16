e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee enjoy a sun-kissed vacation in Maldives. See pics

Like a host of other Bollywood stars, TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee too spent time in a resort in Maldives and posted a bunch of pictures and videos from there.

tv Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared pictures from their Maldives vacation.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared pictures from their Maldives vacation.(Instagram)
         

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are in Maldives on a holiday and have been posting pictures from the island nation. The crisp blue skies, the pristine waters of Indian Ocean and a bunch of beautiful resorts has made Maldives a favoured holiday destination for Bollywood and Indian television stars.

Sharing a video by the pool, where Gurmeet sits with his legs in the pool and Debina lies on her back in a bikini, she wrote: “To the Us who loves to travel.. to the tan which tells a story, to the body which talks hardworking.. You were wonderful #maldives @kandima_maldives thanku for such an amazing experience..@guruchoudhary.” The video, shot from above, elicited interesting comments. Ram Kapoor wrote: “U guys took drone? Wow!!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

We are our favourite. Bcos we do things our way. We workout our way, romance our way holiday our way. Make impossible possible. Learn and unlearn. And today we did a turtle quest... we couldn’t see any turtles but explored much more than that. Explored love and care for each other in the middle of the ocean when left to handle oneself. Explored togetherness like never before. Explored strength in togetherness. And the infinite love. Let love prevail. Make impossible possible. Thanku @kamakarma for pushing us to this activity of #turtlequest to explore live beyond human periphery. #myhusband . . #maldives🌴 #kandima_maldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #justplay #ourkindofplace #gurmeetchoudhary #gurmeetdebina #onewithnature 📸@romanchmehtha @kandima_maldives @guruchoudhary

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Richa Chadha on dodging powerful Bollywood men: ‘He said let’s have dinner, I said maine toh kha lia’

Gurmeet posted a video with Debina inside a Jacuzzi, one that is out in the open, in the midst of the sea. Sharing it, he wrote: “Greatest to have a life where you renew yourself each moment .A JACUZZI under the sun in the open, Thanku @kandima_maldives for such an experience... bye till we meet again #maldives #justplay #drone @debinabon #gurmeetchoudhary #travel #gurmeetdebina.”

The real-life couple is set to appear in the short film, 11 years after their popular TV series Ramayana. Author-turned-filmmaker Ram Kamal will direct the film, titled Shubho Bijoya. The story revolves around a fashion photographer Shubho who turns blind while his supermodel wife Bijoya is diagnosed with cancer. The film is an emotional tale of their journey.

“This story is inspired by O Henry’s The Gift Of The Magi, which has been my favourite short story since my school days. But we have incorporated a real-life incident which brings in a completely different aspect to the story,” said Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

“I totally jumped at the idea, when Ram Kamal narrated me the story. I somehow feel connected to Kolkata, the people and food make the city so vibrant. I also feel that Kolkata is the city of literature. Hopefully, in the film Ram Kamal will create some Bengali magic,” said Gurmeet.

“We have been getting offers since Ramayan days, we have said no to films, web series and short films. We wanted to do a film that would excite us as an actor,” said Debina.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:09 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News