e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Twitter user takes a dig at Tehseen Poonawalla’s Bigg Boss 13 stint, see his classy response

Twitter user takes a dig at Tehseen Poonawalla’s Bigg Boss 13 stint, see his classy response

Tehseen Poonawalla clapped back at a Twitter user, who took a dig at his Bigg Boss 13 stint. He also got support from his co-contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who called him the ‘most dignified player’ on the show.

tv Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tehseen Poonawalla had a short but interesting stint on Bigg Boss 13.
Tehseen Poonawalla had a short but interesting stint on Bigg Boss 13.
         

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla gave a classy reply to a Twitter user who took a jibe at his Bigg Boss 13 stint. Tehseen quit the show midway due to ‘prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country’, according to a message shared by his wife Monica Vadra Poonawalla.

After Tehseen tweeted in support of his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a Twitter user sarcastically remarked, “Tehseen g aap #bigboss jeete thee na last year (you won Bigg Boss last year, didn’t you?).”

Tehseen replied, “I won hearts ...ask Devo.. @Devoleena_23.” Devoleena showered praise on him, calling him the ‘most dignified player’ on Bigg Boss 13 and recalling his fight with Sidharth Shukla. “The most dignified player and still remember the way yiu were arguing with sid.Without screaming & howling one can win an argument & you proved it,” she wrote.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

According to reports, Tehseen was the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13. He entered as a wild card contestant along with model-actor Himanshi Khurrana, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, YouTuber Hindustani Bhau, actor-model Shefali Jariwala and television actor Arhaan Khan.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares video to wish brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj, says she was ‘bloated with pride’ on watching him work

Tehseen’s wife Monica had shared a message on Instagram about his exit, saying that he had to leave the game due to political and legal commitments. “Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior political and legal commitments pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone,” she had written.

In the show, Tehseen was often at loggerheads with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. He once mocked Asim’s profession of being a model and claimed he could ‘hire hundreds like him’, leading to much backlash online.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for fourth consecutive term
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
On the run for 7 months, rape accused returns on Diwali to set victim afire
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Nitish Kumar’s new Cabinet: Blend of young, old faces likely
Padikkal reveals most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020
Padikkal reveals most ‘challenging’ bowler he faced in IPL 2020
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In