Umbrella Academy trailer: Netflix introduces its own version of the Avengers

Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for Umbrella Academy, an upcoming superhero drama series based on the comic book by former My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Ba.

Set to the tunes of a cover version of Hazy Shade of Winter, performed by Way, the two-minute trailer features lavish visuals, an eclectic ensemble cast, and also a talking chimpanzee.

The trailer introduces audiences to the central team of superheroes - a dysfunctional set of characters, adopted as babies by a mysterious billionaire - and the lasting psychological damage that has been done to them by their father. The stakes are immense (the world is ending) and the interplay between the characters provides for some dark humour and rich drama.

Here’s a synopsis of the series: On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Also read: A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 review: Neil Patrick Harris delivers performance of his career

Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige, and is created for television by Steve Blackman. The 10-episode show will be made available on Netflix on February 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 21:31 IST