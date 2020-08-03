Vinay, from Indian Matchmaking, says scene where Nadia waits for him didn’t happen: ‘I was the one left heart broken and ghosted’

tv

Aug 03, 2020

One of the contestants whose story viewers connected with the most in Indian Matchmaking, the new reality show on Netflix, was Nadia Jagessar’s. In the show, about Indian origin people seeking a matchmaker’s services in finding the perfect life partner, Nadia goes on several dates with Vinay, who stands her up twice, following which she cuts off all ties with him. Vinay said after the show’s premiere that a key scene that shows Nadia waiting for him in a restaurant didn’t happen, and was scripted.

“I thought it was going great. We had hung out so many times. He told me he liked me, I had met his friends,” Nadia told New York Post. “I have some messages where I said I don’t wish to pursue anything further, and he did keep reaching out and I ignored him. So if he considers that ghosting, that’s fine. Don’t be mad at me. I am not the producer or the person who created the show. I am a piece of this puzzle, just as you were.”

Vinay in an Instagram post had written in July, “Overall I was happy to have done the show and dated Nadia. Did I make mistakes? Of course. Did I own and try to fix it and learn? Of course. The truth is we were supposed to hang out one night after a wedding she was at. I had a family issue during that night and intended to still come, hence I texted on my way. I was def unclear and vague and not responsive and I own that. I should never have made her wait or been stupid enough to not share the real Reason. Over the next week, I explained that to her and could see it bothered her.”

He said he sent her presents to make up for his mistake, and continued, “Fast forward to the movie night. I NEVER DITCHED HER THERE. The morning of the movie on July 18 i texted saying i was sick and didn’t want to last minute flake so i can’t come. I thought this is honest upfront no BS. After that day she ghosted me. The meeting dinner with her friends never happened. I was the one left heart broken and ghosted. My feelings were real and i never flake without good reason and If I do. I own it!”

Nadia was asked if she wanted to offer her side of the story in a video posted by Netflix India, and she said, “Can I say no?” She added, “He treated me poorly, and I don’t deserve that and I’m not going to engage any further.”

