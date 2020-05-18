e-paper
We used to think that no matter what TV show shoots will never stop: Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar shares that it is a huge deal for a daily soap actor to sit at home for 60 days and that the rule of paying actors post 90 days for their work should be altered

tv Updated: May 18, 2020 16:17 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
         

“I was hoping that by May we would be back on the sets but looking at the number of patients rising everyday, I don’t think we will start shooting anytime soon,” says the Kundali Bhagya actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar.

He adds there is no clarity or any clear indication about when the shooting would resume. “I am dying to get back to work. It feels like a dream that we used to shoot for a TV show. We will complete 60 days at home soon which is huge for a daily soap actor. In the TV industry, we used to think that no matter what happens — flood, earthquake or any calamity — TV shoots will never stop, that we will always keep shooting. I hope that we get back to work soon,” he shares.  

View this post on Instagram

#ViahNaiKarauna out now !! ♥️ @desimusicfactory

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Dhoopar points out that perhaps producers need to start making plans about precautions and how to shoot on sets, with the government’s permission, of course. “We could have a unit of 30 members and stay at a location for a month and shoot episodes. It will provide work to everyone including the daily wages earners. Everyone will be safe as no one will go in or out of the sets. But this plan needs a lot of effort and permissions as Everyone is suffering as many projects are stuck or shelved,” he says, adding the rule of paying daily soap actors after 90 days should change and “producers should pay every month”.

The actor is relishing yummy food prepared by his wife Vinny Arora during this lockdown. He finds it hard to resist the delicacies as he has been trying to work out and stay fit. “I used to work out on the sets in my vanity van but now what I have learnt that resting between workouts and sleeping well is equally important. I have lost 3 kgs in the last few weeks and I feel I am going to be fitter than ever,” says the actor.  

View this post on Instagram

Tag the Chandlers of ur life 😎🤩 #FRIENDS

A post shared by DheerajDhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

