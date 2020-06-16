When Game of Thrones actor Ian McShane dissed the show even before debuting in it, called it ‘t*ts and dragons’

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:40 IST

Actor Ian McShane had the most dismissive reaction to being cast in Game of Thrones, and actually dissed the show before he even debuted in it. McShane played Septon Ray in the hit HBO fantasy’s sixth season.

In an interview to the Telegraph in 2016, McShane was asked about the fans’ fury after he seemingly revealed a spoiler. Remember, this was the season in which it was going to be revealed whether Jon Snow had actually died or not. And this is what McShane had said in an interview: “I’ll give you one hint. I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again. I’ll leave it at that.”

Needless to say, fans were furious. But McShane wasn’t having any of it. “You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape,” he said. “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f**king life. It’s only t**s and dragons.”

As it turns out, McShane wasn’t particularly enthused about taking on the role in the first place, and agreed only after he was assured that it would essentially be a cameo. “They asked me if I wanted to do Game of Thrones and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll be able to see my old pals Charlie Dance and Stephen Dillane’ and they said, ‘No, we’ve killed them off.’ I wasn’t sure whether I could commit, but then they said it would only be for one episode, so I said, ‘So that means I must die at the end of it. Great, I’m in’.”

Game of Thrones ended its run with a poorly received eighth season in 2019. The series received 58 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most by a drama series, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

