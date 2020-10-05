‘Why didn’t you leave Mahabharat when Arjun dressed as a woman?’: Gajendra Chauhan blasts Mukesh Khanna for calling Kapil Sharma Show ‘vulgar’

tv

After veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show for it’s 'vulgar’ content, his Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan has defended the show. Gajendra, who played Prince Yudhishtir on the 1990s show, says Mukesh is simply feeling salty about being left out from the reunion episode.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Mukesh had written that he was not a part of the reunion episode because he found The Kapil Sharma Show to be vulgar and cheap. He even called it the worst show on television for its innuendos and said that comedy is of low quality with men dressing up as women to grab laughs from audience.

“I think Mukeshji now finds grapes sour because he did not get to eat the grapes. This show has been number one, crores of people watch it and he calls it wahiyat (bad quality). He even said that in the show men dress in women’s clothes. He forgot that even in the Mahabharata, Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced in a scene, should he have left the show too? Why did Mukeshji not leave Mahabharata at that time? I strongly condemn this behaviour of Mukeshji,” Gajendra said in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar.

Mukesh had said that his co-star Gufi Paintal had told him that they would be invited on the show after the cast of Ramayana was called. But he decided not to go. Gajendra said that Gufi is not a casting director of the show to invite anybody.

Gufi also said that what Mukesh said about the show was wrong. While the channel did ask him to invite Mukesh, he said he wouldn’t go.

