‘Why didn’t you leave Mahabharat when Arjun dressed as a woman?’: Gajendra Chauhan blasts Mukesh Khanna for calling Kapil Sharma Show ‘vulgar’

Gajendra Chauhan has fired back at Mukesh Khanna for his comments on The Kapil Sharma Show. In an Instagram post, Mukesh had written that he refused to appear on the show as he found it vulgar.

tv Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gajendra Chauhan played Yudhishtir while Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah on Mahabharat.
         

After veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show for it’s 'vulgar’ content, his Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan has defended the show. Gajendra, who played Prince Yudhishtir on the 1990s show, says Mukesh is simply feeling salty about being left out from the reunion episode.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Mukesh had written that he was not a part of the reunion episode because he found The Kapil Sharma Show to be vulgar and cheap. He even called it the worst show on television for its innuendos and said that comedy is of low quality with men dressing up as women to grab laughs from audience.

ये प्रश्न वाइरल हो चुका है की महाभारत शो में भीष्म पितामह क्यों नहीं ? कोई कहता है उनको इन्वाइट नहीं किया गया। कोई कहता है उन्होंने ख़ुद मना किया। ये सच है कि महाभारत भीष्म के बिना अधूरी है। ये सच है कि इन्वाइट ना करने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता।ये भी सच है की मैंने ख़ुद मनाकर दिया था। अब ये भी सच है कि लोग मुझसे पूछेंगे कि कपिल शर्मा जैसे बड़े शो को कोई मना कैसे कर सकता है। बड़े से बड़ा ऐक्टर जाता है।जाते होंगे लेकिन मुकेश खन्ना नहीं जाएगा ! यही प्रश्न गूफ़ी ने मुझसे पूछा कि रामायण के बाद वो लोग हमें इन्वाइट करने वाले हैं। मैंने कहा तुम सब जाओ मैं नहीं जाऊँगा।कारण ये कि भले ही कपिल शो पूरे देश में पॉप्युलर है।परंतु मुझे इससे ज़्यादा वाहियात शो कोई नहीं लगता। फूहड़ता से भरा हुआ, डबल मीनिंग जुमलों से भरपूर, अश्लीलता की ओर हर पल मुड़ता हुआ ये शो है। जिसमें मर्द औरतों के कपड़े पहनता है।घटिया हरकतें करता है और लोग पेट पकड़ कर हँसते हैं। इस शो में लोग क्यों हैं हैं करके हँसते हैं मुझे आज तक समझ नहीं आया।एक बंदे को सेंटर में सिंहासन पर बिठा कर रखते हैं। उसका काम है हँसना।हँसी ना भी आए तो भी हँसना।इसके उन्हें पैसे मिलते हैं।पहले इस काम के लिए सिद्ध भाई बैठते थे।अब अर्चना बहन बैठती है। काम? सिर्फ़ हा हा हा करना !!! एक उदाहरण दूँगा। आप समझ जाएँगे कि कोमेडी का स्तर कितना घटिया है इस शो में। आप सबने देखा होगा।इसके पहले का रामायण शो।कपिल अरुण गोविल को पूछता है। आप बीच पर नहा रहे हों। भीड़ में से एक बंदाँ चिल्ला कर बोलता है.. अरे देखो देखो राम जी भी VIP underwear पहनते हैं ! आप क्या कहेंगे ? मैंने सिर्फ़ प्रोमो देखा। उसमें अरुण गोविल जो श्री राम जी की इमिज लेकर घूमते है, सिर्फ़ मुस्कुरा दिए।जिसको दुनिया राम के रूप में देखती है उससे आप ये घटिया प्रश्न पूछ कैसे सकते हैं ! नहीं मालूम अरुण ने जवाब में क्या कहा।मैं होता तो कपिल का मुँह बंद करा देता।इसी लिए मैं नहीं गया।

“I think Mukeshji now finds grapes sour because he did not get to eat the grapes. This show has been number one, crores of people watch it and he calls it wahiyat (bad quality). He even said that in the show men dress in women’s clothes. He forgot that even in the Mahabharata, Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced in a scene, should he have left the show too? Why did Mukeshji not leave Mahabharata at that time? I strongly condemn this behaviour of Mukeshji,” Gajendra said in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar.

Mukesh had said that his co-star Gufi Paintal had told him that they would be invited on the show after the cast of Ramayana was called. But he decided not to go. Gajendra said that Gufi is not a casting director of the show to invite anybody.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’, leaves him blushing at the thought of Shehnaaz Gill

Gufi also said that what Mukesh said about the show was wrong. While the channel did ask him to invite Mukesh, he said he wouldn’t go.

