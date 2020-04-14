Will Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin comeback on TV amid lockdown? Why not, asks Mona Singh, as it will appeal to audience even today

tv

The story of a girl, who despite being a plain Jane, lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine, was the premise of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The show had a loyal fan following when it aired in 2003, while also becoming actor Mona Singh’s claim to fame. With so many old shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat making a comeback on Indian television, there’s buzz about Jassi... too.

“I have not heard any such news,” shares Singh, while quickly, adding, “but what I did experience was a lot of people writing to me on social media that I should speak to channel heads and tell them to re-run the show. Even Gaurav Gera (co-star and friend) has been getting such requests, and we were discussing it. It’s the perfect time for it to re-run, and it’s humbling that people still want to watch that show again.”

Mona Singh in a still from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

While the show has attained a cult status, the actor makes a startling admission- she never got to watch the show till date! “For me, it would be super nostalgic, because you see, when I was shooting for it, I never got the time to watch it. That’s the irony! Since you play the lead, you are shooting 24/7, so I think it would be good for me to watch it now and re-live all the moments virtually.”

But there must be some kind of talks about brining back the show? Singh clarifies that all this only just started a few days ago, when people were talking about re-runs of mythological shows. “I was telling my family that we will watch Malgudi Days and Waghle Ki Duniya. Suddenly, Jassi jumped up. It was the simplicity of the show, and that it stayed true to the characters. It hits you somewhere, you could relate to the character so much. Every show out there just wanted to look pretty and sexy. Every Indian girl could relate to Jassi, how she was rejected all the time, and the story was about believing in yourself,” she shares.

What also adds to charm of old shows is that they didn’t drag, and ended when they should have been. The actor agrees. “We never changed our story according to the ratings we got. Now what happens is, if they call me for a cameo, and my track works, they will start my track then. This is something not very well-planned. That never happened with Jassi. Today, any TV show, you can’t take back anything from it. Every heroine looks the same, either she is crying or is angry,” Singh signs off.

