e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / US Election 2020: Biden says if elected won’t differentiate between Democrat, Republican states

US Election 2020: Biden says if elected won’t differentiate between Democrat, Republican states

Amid the ongoing election day in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 04:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Philadelphia
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP photo)
         

Amid the ongoing election day in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday promised that if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states.

“I promise you this, as I’m running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I’m going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America,” Biden said while addressing his supporters in Philadelphia.

Addressing the magnitude of the novel coronavirus, he assured people that the nation would overcome the pandemic by making “smart moves”.

“We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we’re going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we’re going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and Unions built the middle class,” he said.

Biden further said, “We are going to have more people vote in this election than at any time in US history.”

“The president [Donald Trump] is got a lot of things backwards. He thinks that he can decide that who gets to vote but guess what, the people are going to decide who gets to be president,” he added.

He urged the people of the US to choose hope over fear during the ongoing election day. “We have to remember who we are. This is the United States of America. Anybody who knows Donald Trump, we have to let him know who we are. We choose hope over fear, we choose truth over a lie, and we choose science over fiction.”

“When was the last time that you ever heard, when a US President shows up and the whole UN laughs at him. This has not happened before. Or when he appears at the NATO meeting, people make fun of him,” he added.

The Democratic nominee also promised to accept a mistake if he’ll commit one. “I promise you I am going to take responsibility. If I’ll make a mistake I’ll admit it.”

Over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Doing ‘very well’ in Florida, Arizona, Texas; great 4 yrs ahead: Trump
Doing ‘very well’ in Florida, Arizona, Texas; great 4 yrs ahead: Trump
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Vienna as Austria mourns
IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Vienna as Austria mourns
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In