e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / US stocks dip ahead of presidential debate

US stocks dip ahead of presidential debate

Tonight’s debate in Ohio pits President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden and comes after US politics were rocked anew by revelations from a New York Times expose that said Trump paid no taxes for 10 of the last 15 years.

us-presidential-election Updated: Sep 30, 2020 05:53 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New York
Congressional Democrats on Monday unveiled a trimmed-down $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, a scale still well above the level supported by Senate Republicans.
Congressional Democrats on Monday unveiled a trimmed-down $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, a scale still well above the level supported by Senate Republicans.(AFP)
         

Wall Street stocks dipped Tuesday after two positive session as investors digested the latest effort to try to jumpstart Washington stimulus talks amid caution ahead of the first presidential debate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.5 percent to 27,452.66.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 0.5 percent to 3,335.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 percent at 11,085.25.

Tonight’s debate in Ohio pits President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden and comes after US politics were rocked anew by revelations from a New York Times expose that said Trump paid no taxes for 10 of the last 15 years.

Biden is ahead in national polls and in several crucial swing states, but a debate win by Trump could shake up that dynamic.

Congressional Democrats on Monday unveiled a trimmed-down $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, a scale still well above the level supported by Senate Republicans.

On Tuesday, a top aide to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the lawmaker had spoken for the second day in a row with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the two agreed to continue negotiating, raising hopes the impasse could end.

Consumer confidence in the US jumped to 101.8 in September, The Conference Board reported on Tuesday, ending months of decline with a 15 point-plus gain from August despite no new federal stimulus.

A note from Schwab described markets as shrugging off the better consumer data, “with investors cautious ahead of tonight’s first presidential debate.”

Among individual companies, electric truck companies Nikola slid 7.4 percent as former chairman Trevor Milton faced accusations of sexual assault, another negative headline even though Milton has left the company.

Beyond Meat jumped 9.5 percent as it announced it is expanding its distribution partnership with Walmart to 2,400 stores in the US from 800 previously.

tags
top news
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
‘We hoped she will survive’: Unease shrouds Hathras rape victim’s village
‘We hoped she will survive’: Unease shrouds Hathras rape victim’s village
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Former envoys slam Beijing for invoking old LAC perception
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Women do most of the heavy lifting in Indian households: NSO report
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In