38th India Carpet Expo - 400 importers from 50 countries in Varanasi from today

varanasi

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:22 IST

As many as 400 importers from 50 countries will participate in the 38th India Carpet Expo slated to begin at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground, Varanasi, on Friday. Union textile secretary Ravi Kapoor will inaugurate the exposition.

The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) of India is organising the mega expo from October 11 to 15, to showcase a number of varieties of carpets, under the aegis of the Union Government.

CEPC executive director Sanjay Kumar said, “India has 35 percent share in the global carpet export. We are working towards increasing it to 50% in the near future.”

Kumar said that at present, India exports carpets worth Rs 12,500 crore annually. In the next five years, the CEPC has set itself the target of doubling that figure. “We are quite hopeful that the India will be exporting carpets worth Rs 25,000 crore annually in the next five years,” he said.

This year, it is expected that around 450 overseas carpet buyers will attend the expo, Kumar said, adding that importers from USA, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Japan, Australia and many other countries will be present.

CEPC Chairman Siddh Nath Singh said that this exhibition will be taking Indian exports of handmade carpets to greater and newer heights. The expo is aimed at promoting the cultural heritage and weaving skills of Indian hand-made carpets and other floor coverings amongst the visiting overseas carpet buyers.

He said that the expo is an endeavour of the Council to provide an exclusive business environment to both, carpet importers as well as manufacturers and exporters. As many as 230 members from all over India are participating in the expo.

“The India Carpet Expo is an ideal platform for international carpet buyers, buying houses, buying agents, architects and Indian carpet manufacturers and exporters to meet and establish long-term business relationships,” Singh said.

Singh further said that India carpet expo is one of the largest handmade carpet fairs in Asia with a unique platform for buyers to source the best handmade carpets, rugs and other floor coverings under one roof. It has become a popular destination worldwide for handmade carpets.

India’s unique ability to adapt to any type of design, colour, quality and size as per the specifications of the carpet buyer has made it a household name in the international market.

The industry uses diverse raw-materials from various ports of India that is wool, silk, manmade fibre, jute, cotton and various blends of different yarns. The industry has immense potential for growth both in production and exports, as it is environment friendly and does not use scarce and perishable energy resources.

Umesh Gupta, a carpet exporter, said that there are many types of carpets. But hand-knotted carpets, hand-woven carpets and hand-tufted carpets are quite popular among foreign buyers. They especially ask for the carpets weaved in Bhadohi.

Secretary (textiles) Ravi Kapoor and development commissioner (handicrafts) Shantmanu, will be the guests of honour.

The CEPC chairman said that this time, the council has instituted an Export Excellence Award for the year 2018-19 to be given on October 11, 2019, under five categories and will also present Lifetime Achievement Awards to prominent personalities for their contribution to the handmade-carpet industry.

.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:22 IST