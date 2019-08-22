Banaras to Vardha on cycles to spread message of Gandhi

varanasi

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:40 IST

A group of 17 students of the Banaras Hindu University will pedal bicycles from Varanasi to Sevagram Ashram, Vardha, Maharashtra, to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi among people. Starting from BHU on August 23, the expedition, which they named Mahatma Gandhi Jeevan Darshan Yatra, will conclude on September 8.

During the yatra, the youth will spread Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth, non-violence, peace, brotherhood, national unity, community development, environmental conservation in schools and colleges along the way.

National Service Scheme (NSS) programme coordinator (BHU) Bala Lakhendra and Arya Mahila PG College NSS programme officer Manish Tiwari will lead the group of students.

Dr Lakhendra said that the students will stage street play on the topics of truth, non-violence, community development, water conservation, environmental conservation in colleges and schools on way to Vardha. This is aimed at spreading the message of Mahatma Gandhi among the people.

He said that 15 members of the group will pedal bicycles, while two members will remain in the car so that in case any team member takes ill, he may be replaced. They will reach Sevagram on September 7 and will participate in a seminar on International Literacy Day (September 8) there. Later, they will return to Varanasi by train.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:40 IST