Kashi traders stop selling dry fruits, salt coming from Pakistan

After Pakistan suspended trade ties with India in retaliation against New Delhi’s decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, many traders here have decided not to sell Pakistani dry fruits and rock salt at their shops.

They have put up placards at their shops bearing a message: “We will not sell dry fruits and rock salt (sendha namak) coming from Pakistan.”

“We are not selling Pakistani dry fruits, including dates, figs and rock salt ,that come from Pakistan because the neighbouring country has suspended trade ties with us. We will not sell any Pakistani products until it stops propaganda against our country,” said Anil Sahu, who runs a general store in ‘Paan Dariba’ area in Varanasi.

Sunil Jaiswal, another trader, echoed similar sentiments. Some traders are advising customers visiting their shops not to use ‘sendha namak’ this Monday (the last Monday of the Hindu holy month of Shrawan on which many people observe fast and use rock salt) because it comes from Pakistan.

The traders also expressed their displeasure with Pakistan’s interference in internal matters of India.

