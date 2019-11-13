Mobike ambulances to provide aid in tough terrains of Sonbhadra

varanasi

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:01 IST

Mobike ambulances and specially modified ambulances will provide medical assistance to people in 63 hilly-terrain villages of Sonbhadra. The decision to rope in mobike ambulances was taken recently after the mapping of these areas. Sonbhadra is the first district in the state to deploy the two-wheeler ambulances.

These 63 villages are situated in the district’s seven hilly pockets where ambulances cannot reach, as these villages lack roads. These villages include Shilpi, Gurdah, Jharpiya, Murgi Dand, Jorba in Jugail area and Basin, Bhaktinia, Auradandi, Ghichorva, Nawatola in Duddhi and there are some such villages in Myorpur and Obra area too. Locals have to travel by tractor, motor-cycle or bicycle to reach the hospital through uneven mud paths through hilly pockets.

Initially, there is plan to deploy around 40 mobike ambulances and six modified ambulances.

The project is the brainchild of district magistrate S Rajlingam, who had mapping done of the villages in the hilly pockets known as ‘no ambulance zone’. After identifying the pockets, Rajlingam introduced the bike ambulances and modified ambulances project in the district.

The mobike ambulances will be equipped with life-saving medicines and basic medical equipment, while the modified ambulances will have facilities like a normal ambulance.

In case of general ailments, two paramedical staff will ride the mobike ambulance to the village and will provide treatment to patients. In case of serious illness, a doctor and a paramedical staff will visit the village and provide treatment.

If a woman needs medical assistance, a female doctor or gynaecologist will reach the village. As many as six modified ambulances with high wheels, which can run in hill areas, are also to be deployed.

Rajalingam said, “Modified ambulances and mobike ambulances have to be deployed soon to ensure that medical aid reaches the villages in tough terrain and provide aid to the ailing. We are working seriously to deploy the mobike and modified ambulances as early as possible.”

The initial process—estimation of the total project— has already been done, he said.

The ambulances will remain present at the primary health centre and community health centre in the nearby town and will swing into action as soon as they get a call from locals.