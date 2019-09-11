Power engineer accuses BJP MLA of hurling abuses at him, files complaint with police

varanasi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:43 IST

A superintending engineer (SE) of the electricity department posted in Ballia filed a complaint against BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Wednesday, accusing him of hurling abuses at him during a phone conversation after he expressed his inability to transfer a junior engineer on Wednesday morning, a police officer said. Surendra Singh represents Bairia assembly constituency in Ballia.

Inspector Vipin Singh, the station officer of Ballia kotwali police station, confirmed that the superintending engineer filed a complaint in this connection.

“A complaint has been received from the SE in this connection. The matter is being probed,” he said.

The police officer said superintending engineer Ramkishore alleged that he was at his office on Wednesday when he received a call on his mobile phone from BJP MLA Surendra Singh at 10.13 am.

During the conversation, the BJP MLA pressured him to transfer a junior engineer and when he told the MLA that effecting the transfer was not possible at present, the lawmaker hurled abuses at him, Ramkishore alleged in his complaint.

Police said the superintending engineer provided an audio clipping of the conversation as proof along with the complaint.

The MLA Singh refuted the allegations. “Thirteen transformers were sanctioned for different locations in Bairia constituency. Of these, not even a single transformer has been installed so far. After receiving complaints against the JE from people, I called up the SE. I didn’t hurl abuses at the SE. I didn’t use indecent or abusive language against him. I only scolded him because he didn’t the work.”

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:43 IST