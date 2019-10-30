Reeling under debt, man poisons wife, 2 children, hangs self in Varanasi

varanasi

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:16 IST

Reeling under debt and apparently upset over his worsening eyesight, a momo vendor hanged himself to death after poisoning his pregnant wife and two children in Hukulganj locality of Varanasi on Wednesday, said police.

While the husband was found hanging in his house, bodies of wife and two children were found lying on the bed, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Gupta, 35, his wife Neelam, 32, and children Shikha, 7, and Ujjwal, 6.

The police have recovered a suicide note in which Kishan has written about his failing eyesight. Deceased father Amarnath Gupta told police that Kishan’s wife was seven months pregnant.

“Kishan and family used to live on the first floor of the house. On Wednesday he spoke to his mother on mobile at around 10 am and asked her to cook food for his family as well,”Amarnath, who lived on the ground floor, told the police.

However, when Kishan didn’t come down for hours, his younger brother Prakash went upstairs only to find that the family was no more.

A senior police officer said that prima facie it appeared that Kishan offered some poisonous substance to his wife and two children and then hanged himself from the ceiling.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sureshrao Anand Kulkarni, who along with divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal inspected the spot, said a probe will be conducted into the matter.

Deceased father Amarnath said Prakash had to pay back loan worth Rs 10 lakh which he took from a few of his acquaintances.

“He wanted to pay back the debt. I had asked him not to worry as they could sell a plot to pay back the loan. He was also upset with his eye ailment,” said the deceased father.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem for further investigation. “Post-mortem report will reveal whether wife and kids were poisoned or not,” said the SSP.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:16 IST