Umbha carnage: SIT records statements of villagers

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:19 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday recorded the statements of locals of Umbha village in Sonbhadra where 10 people were killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted the SIT to probe the whole matter, including any laxity by officials over the land dispute and why some officials allegedly ignored complaints by the tribals of Umbha.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) J Ravindra Gaud, who led the SIT, said a thorough and fair probe was being carried out to find those responsible for the incident. Exemplary action would be taken against every such person, he said, talking to reporters at Ghorawal police station.

The role of certain officials, who deliberately overlooked the rules in transferring land in the name of village head, is also being probed.

Earlier, the SIT reached Umbha village around 11am and met family members of those killed in the firing and those injured. The team recorded the statements of Ramraj, Kailash, Basant Lal, Ramlal, Chhotelal, Ramdularey and Rampati. They also sought information about the sequence of incidents on July 17. Thereafter, the team reached Ghorawal where the SIT chief examined files related to the Umbha incident.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 22:19 IST