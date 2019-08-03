UP government has failed to protect the poor: D Raja

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:17 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D Raja on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh government had badly failed in protecting the poor. The incidents of Umbha and Unnao were the two recent examples of it, he added.

Raja visited Umbha village in Sonbhadra and called on the members of the families of the victims who were killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17. He also met the injured and paid a visit to their families.

“Our party is with tribals of Umbha. They are not alone. We have come to boost their courage,” Raja said, demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of those killed in the firing. He said this during interaction with media persons.

Accusing the state government of ignoring the rights of tribals, the CPI general secretary said in place of the rule of law, there was rule of capitalists and dabangs (the oppressors) in the state. This is duty of the government to protect the poor. But the incident of Sonbhadra and Unnao proved that there was no such thing like law and order in the state.

Raja said his party would launch a campaign from Mirzapur on August 9 for the rights of the tribals. During the campaign, the party would demand implementation of forest rights.

He also inspected the disputed land. Ramprasad, who suffered injuries in the firing, narrated the series of incidents and the atrocities inflicted on them by men of mighty village head.

He said that his wife Kerawa, who too suffered injuries, was still under treatment. The locals said that they cultivated the land and would continue to do so. Raja assured the tribals of all possible help by his party.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:03 IST