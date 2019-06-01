Video of Idli vendor using toilet water in Mumbai goes viral, FDA orders enquiry

After a video, of a street food vendor using tap water from a railway station toilet here to prepare food, was widely shared on social media, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated an inquiry. It has also issued a public warning against usage of such water, which could be contaminated.

Shailesh Adhav, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai, said, “The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an enquiry against him as well as others who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy for consumption. People may get affected.”

Asked about the probable action that could be initiated against such vendors, the FDA official said, “When the person is caught his license will be checked and if any sample is found, it is seized. Necessary action will be taken.”

Adhav, however, asserted that the short-video needs to be probed further to decisively conclude about the place of incident and time.

“We have seen the video. We have to check what place the video was shot at. Action as necessary will be taken after the probe”, said Adhav.

In the video, a hawker who runs an idli stall on the pavement could be seen fetching water from a toilet to prepare the chutney, which is served as an accompaniment to the idli. The 45-second long video, however, doesn’t affirm the time or date of the incident.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 09:09 IST