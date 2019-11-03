PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy

about the video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the India-ASEAN summit in Thailand’s Bangkok on Sunday. This was the 16th edition of the meeting. In his opening remarks, PM Modi pitched greater integration between ASEAN nations and India. He said that his government’s Act East policy was an important part of India’s Indo-Pacific vision. After the meeting, PM Modi and the ASEAN leaders posed for a group photograph. The Prime Minister is in Thailand on a 3-day trip to attend various international meetings.