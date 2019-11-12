Today in New Delhi, India
PM Modi leaves for Brazil to attend 11th BRICS Summit: Here’s his itinerary

Nov 12, 2019 22:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for Brazil on Tuesday. He will be attending the eleventh BRICS summit in the South American nation. This will be PM Modi’s sixth instance of participation in the BRICS summit. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘economic growth for an innovative future’. The Prime Minister is also expected to have bilateral interactions with the other heads of state. The five BRICS nations represent 42% of the world population and 23% of global GDP.

