Missiles hit Israel's main hospital in south, Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

Israel’s main hospital in the south sustained a direct hit from an Iranian missile, resulting in extensive damage, according to officials cited by Associated Press. This marked the seventh day of Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Missiles fired from Iran are pictured over Hebron in the occupied West Bank on June 19, 2025. Israel's foreign ministry reported a direct hit on a hospital in the south on June 19, after Iran fired a fresh salvo of missiles at the country.(AFP)

The strike came as Israel targeted Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, a key nuclear facility, according to Iranian state television. The escalation marks a dangerous new phase in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Israel’s main hospital in the south, Soroka Medical Centre in Be'er Sheba, was hit directly by an Iranian missile, causing “extensive damage,” hospital officials said, reported AP.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “The hospital suffered extensive damage in different areas and people had been wounded in the attack.” Following the strike, Soroka asked the public not to come for treatment.

The medical centre, which has over 1,000 beds, serves nearly one million people in southern Israel. Firefighters said parts of the hospital and nearby apartment buildings were damaged. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were hurt.

Israel attacks Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

The missile strike came hours after Israel reportedly targeted Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, according to Iranian state television. The reactor, located about 250 kilometres southwest of Tehran, was evacuated after the strike.

“No radiation danger whatsoever,” an Iranian TV reporter said, reporting live from the nearby town of Khondab.

The Israeli military confirmed it had launched airstrikes on Tehran and other parts of Iran. It said Iran later fired another round of missiles at Israel, prompting a fresh alert for civilians to take shelter.