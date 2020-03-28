‘We need to remain alive, only then will groceries be needed’

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:04 IST

Pankhuri Awasthy, last seen in the latest hit, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan’, feels that the ongoing lockdown period has given all enough time to introspect on our work, responsibilities and lives.

“Weird it is! There was a time when we all wanted time to stay at home with our families and say no to work. But now when we have this break, we all want to go out. This is human nature that whatever is taken away we just want that back irrespective of what all is lost because of that. It surprises me to see how reluctant we humans are when it comes to be understanding,” she said.

Describing how she is spending her time in quarantine, the beautiful actor said, “Life is going on and I have no qualms about anything. I am binge-watching all the series, shows that I couldn’t earlier. Like, ‘Games of Thrones’ is a series that I always wanted to watch but with so many of its seasons to complete, I kept postponing it. Now I am watching marathon ‘GOT’ run at home.”

The Lucknow lass known for shows like ‘Razia Sultan’, ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka’, married actor Gautam Rode in 2018 and the couple has been on a working spree till now. “Yes, since we got married, we got very little or simply no time to be together, as when I got married, I was working on a project and had to start another after my wedding. So now, we are making the most of it. We are talking about other things. With no maid allowed, we both are also sharing household chores.”

Awasthy also misses her native city as her family is here in Lucknow. “My parents and brothers, along with their families, are in Lucknow in this crucial time. Somewhere, I am absolutely at peace because my parents are not alone but at the same time, I miss being with them as I know all of them must be bonding and relaxing together. Though I video-chat with them every day but not being able to reach them is a little sad. Earlier, when I could travel, shoots kept me away from Lucknow, and when all work is on hold, there are no means to travel and reach home. It is ironical.”

The nationwide lockdown has halted work in almost every industry. TV and the film industry are no different. “After ‘Shubh Mangal...’ I was now going to start reading scripts for more projects and all was lined up for April but it has all got postponed now. Hopefully, we will be able to restart work from May. Till then, I think we all need to follow government guidelines like others and do what is required of being a responsible citizen: that is stay at home and maintain social distancing. Also, I would like to mention that first of all we need to remain alive. It’s only then that grocery items will be needed. I don’t understand the reason for panic-buying. I want all to understand the need of the hour.”